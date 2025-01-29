More than three thousand apartments will be commissioned in Komi in 2024
In 2024, more than three thousand apartments were commissioned in the Komi Republic. However, it was not possible to achieve the planned level of housing construction - there was not enough 10 thousand square meters.
As “BNA” reports with reference to “Komistat”, in 2024 in the region commissioned 3061 apartments. The total area of new housing amounted to 227 thousand square meters - this is 4, 6% more compared to 2023, when 3243 apartments with a total area of 217, 1 thousand square meters were delivered (in 2022 - 2720 apartments, in 2021 - 2455, in 2020 - 3432, and in 2019 - 3590).
The main role in construction was again played by the population - residents of the republic erected houses with a total area of 152 thousand square meters, which is 10, 3% more than the previous year. Thus, the share of individual housing construction reached approximately 67% of the total volume of commissioned housing. In rural areas, 91 thousand square meters were built.
In November, at a meeting of the State Council of Komi, the Minister of Construction and Housing Andrei Chibisov reminded that according to the plan, in 2023 should be commissioned 237 thousand square meters of housing. However, even then the Ministry of Construction predicted that these figures will not be achieved.
According to the forecast of socio-economic development of Komi, in 2024, according to the base scenario, it was expected to commission 237 thousand square meters of housing.