More than three thousand apartments will be commissioned in Komi in 2024

In 2024, more than three thousand apartments were commissioned in the Komi Republic. However, it was not possible to achieve the planned level of housing construction - there was not enough 10 thousand square meters.

As “BNA” reports with reference to “Komistat”, in 2024 in the region commissioned 3061 apartments. The total area of new housing amounted to 227 thousand square meters - this is 4, 6% more compared to 2023, when 3243 apartments with a total area of 217, 1 thousand square meters were delivered (in 2022 - 2720 apartments, in 2021 - 2455, in 2020 - 3432, and in 2019 - 3590).